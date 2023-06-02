Pat McAfee Actively Talking With WWE: “Our Relationship Is Stronger Than Ever”

WWE and Pat McAfee are good.

Although the former NFL star turned podcast host left his gig as Friday Night SmackDown color-commentator for an ESPN College GameDay job, the WWE fan-favorite is actively talking with the company about a return.

McAfee spoke during his appearance on the SI Media Podcast about his WWE status.

“My relationship with WWE is, I don’t want to say stronger than it’s ever been, but actually stronger than it’s ever been,” he said. “And we are all very much talking about how I get back into the universe because I love it.”

He continued, “I love it, I think I’m good at it, I think I’m supposed to be in there. I understand why people are doing things.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com.