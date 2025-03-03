Pat McAfee Addresses Canada Controversy After Elimination Chamber Anthem Boos

Pat McAfee addressed his critical remarks about Canada following the loud boos during the U.S. national anthem at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday.

On The Pat McAfee Show, he explained that his strong sense of American pride led to his immediate defensive reaction.

“Now, Canada. Listen, I’ve heard from a lot of Canadians about what I said. I respect the passion you have for your country, and I hope you understand that I was showing the same for mine. You booed my country. I heard the overwhelming boo during the national anthem at the Rogers Centre—very loud. My first reaction when somebody boos the national anthem is, ‘F*** you.’

I’m very proud to be from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in the United States of America. Is everything perfect? Absolutely not. But my dad went from being a truck driver to a millionaire because he taught his son a work ethic and showed me that anything is possible in this country. I know we’re not the only country where that happens, but that’s my reality. I’ve met military members, Gold Star families, and people who have fought for our country. The anthem means something to them, and any time I hear someone boo it, my natural reaction is, ‘Let’s fight.’ That’s literally my instinct.”

McAfee acknowledged that Canadians encouraged him to look deeper into the reasons behind the boos, with some referencing political tensions between the U.S. and Canada. However, he emphasized that he doesn’t associate Canada solely with politics.

“I don’t think of Canada as just Justin Trudeau or political decisions. I think of the people of Canada. I think of Gumpy. I think of poutine. I think of the times I had in Niagara Falls as a teenager—the wild mushrooms, the old casino, the new casino, the adult ballets that maybe introduced me to a few things in life. I think of loonies, toonies, good times, and Mounties allowing teenagers to puke in the streets because maybe we were a little over-served. That’s what I think of when I think of Canada.”

Despite the backlash, McAfee extended an olive branch, suggesting they move forward.

“A lot of terrible things have been said about me, and I understand it. You booed my country, I called your country terrible. Let’s shake hands. You said you didn’t boo every American—I didn’t say every Canadian was terrible, I said your country was. So let’s shake hands and move on.

I still love Canadians. We literally have one working in this building—hired right off a ship painting job in Northwest Canada. His attitude, his peace, his humor, his diction—all of it exemplifies what Canadians are as a whole. So I love Canadians. But my first reaction when you boo our anthem? Okay, let’s fight. And I’m sorry. So let’s shake hands and settle it.”

I'm very proud and thankful that I'm from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the United States of America.. Canadians have a lot of passion for their country and I understand it.. You booed our country and I said you're terrible.. Let's shake hands and move along 🤝 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pG4mvl9jVi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 3, 2025

These are the MOST STACKED Elimination Chambers that the WWE has EVER had.. THEY BOOED OUR NATIONAL ANTHEM TO START THIS ENTIRE THING.. BUT IT'S GONNA BE A HISTORIC NIGHT #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/jy8cAYHftd — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 2, 2025