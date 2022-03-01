Pat McAfee Addresses Reports That He Is Facing Vince McMahon At WrestleMania 38

It was previously reported that 76 year-old Vince McMahon is expected to be involved in a storyline with Smackdown announcer Pat McAfee leading up to Wrestlemania 38 and there will “most likely” be a match.

McAfee went on Twitter and addressed the rumors while sharing a video of him competing in NXT:

“You all seem to know A LOT more abaht what I’m up to than me.. I’m excited to see what happens at this point as well.. WrestleMania chatter is WILD right now. Just a reminder.. If you think imma be a part of something that isn’t a BANGER… you’re AHT of your damn mind.”