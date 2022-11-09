Pat McAfee and His Wife Expecting Their First Child

Samantha McAfee, Pat McAfee’s wife, announced today that the couple is expecting their first child in May 2023.

In August of 2020, the couple wed. Best wishes to both on this wonderful news. Samantha issued the following statement:

“For those of you who haven’t followed along with our parenthood journey, we have lost two pregnancies, I almost lost my life both times with internal bleeding, resulting in losing both of my Fallopian tubes which has caused us to not be able to conceive naturally. In July, we started our IVF journey. It’s hard to put into words what all comes with IVF. It is physically demanding and emotionally challenging for the both of us. Pumping my body with so many hormones, the anxiety, the hope, truly being a human science project. Also despite my many tattoos, I absolutely hate needles so getting shots everyday (sometimes 3 in one day) was not easy on me or for Patrick to have to cause pain to me. I would like to believe IVF has made our relationship stronger.

Dear women and couples trying and battling, I hope this isn’t a trigger but rather serves as hope. Hope that you too can over come the battle of infertility. You will be parents! And remember that after a storm, a rainbow can occur.”

McAfee is currently taking a break from WWE SmackDown to focus on college football, having joined ESPN’s College GameDay in September.

WWE advised him to take the time off due to the extensive travel he would have to do for both his duties at ESPN and WWE. Meanwhile, Wade Barrett is filling in as the SmackDown color commentator. McAfee is set to return to SmackDown in January.