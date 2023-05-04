Pat McAfee And His Wife Welcome Baby Girl Into The World (Photo)

Pat McAfee and his wife are the joyful parents of a newborn baby girl.

McAfee’s WWE future has been uncertain since Wade Barrett indicated that his status as a SmackDown colour commentator, which McAfee previously had, was as permanent as one can be in WWE. The issue of McAfee calling WWE action comes down to time, as he is now a father, has his daily radio show, and works on ESPN’s College Gameday.

Barrett began filling in for McAfee on College Gameday last year. He was supposed to return after the football season, but that hasn’t happened. McAfee made a one-time cameo at the Royal Rumble in January and made a surprise appearance at WWE WrestleMania 39 to square off against The Miz in a short bout.

McAfee announced the news on his Twitter account. The couple got married on August 1, 2020.

Congratulations to the happy family.

In the caption, McAfee wrote, “Today’s a day that @MrsMcAfeeShow and I have been dreaming of.. I can’t wait to see where this foot gets to go beautiful girl. WE LOVE YOU. Baby and Momma are both healthy. Momma and I are floating with joy. This is amazing. Thanks for all of the good vibes.”

You can check out his post below: