Pat McAfee Comments On Adam Cole Attacking Kyle O’Reilly At NXT TakeOver

Pat McAfee has been vindicated. As noted before, tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event ended with chaos in The Undisputed Era. After Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong saved NXT Champion Finn Balor from a beatdown by Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, Cole ended up superkicking Balor and O’Reilly.

Cole then made his exit while Strong looked on, appearing to be conflicted between Cole and O’Reilly. Bobby Fish was not there due to an elbow injury suffered back in December.

McAfee has been telling people about Cole for months, since they feuded on NXT TV last year. That feud ended with The Undisputed Era defeating Team McAfee at “Takeover: WarGames” in December.

In an update, McAfee took to Twitter after Takeover and has been re-tweeting fans who use the “#PatWasRight” hashtag, and others commenting on how he was right about Cole all along.

Cole also posted a screenshot of the show-closing Takeover angle and wrote, “Who would’ve thought?? @AdamColePro’s a certified scumbag?? Color me surprised [laughing emoji x 3]”

Pat added in a follow-up tweet, “Internet Wrestling Community, I am now accepting your apologies in abundance. You are by far the dumbest group of humans on the internet, you could’ve never known your hero was a treasonous scumbag but, I knew it all along. Please use #PatWasRight in your apology tweets.”

McAfee then declared that The Undisputed Era is dead.

“The Undisputed Era is dead,” he wrote.

McAfee also responded to an official NXT tweet that asked why Cole did what he did.

“Pretty easy answer here right? He’s a scumbag. That’s why. I’ve been saying it ALL ALONG. You stooges wouldn’t listen. Say it with me you dum dums.. [shouting emoji x 2] #PatWasRight [clapping hands x 2 emoji] – [clapping hands x 3 emoji] [shouting emoji x 2] #PatWasRight [clapping hands x 2 emoji] – [clapping hands x 3 emoji]”

McAfee has been off WWE TV since WarGames due to being occupied with other projects.

