Pat McAfee Comments On Possible WrestleMania Appearance

During an appearance on the 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt podcast, Pat McAfee was asked about a possible Wrestlemania appearance:

“That be dope. That be pretty cool. Just like the NFL thing though, now that I’ve gotten a chance to do it… I have so much respect for anyone who’s ever wrestled. The amount of work and amount of buy in to be a successful wrestler, especially to be a WWE WrestleMania guy; that’s a lot.

The goal is for people to remember something as epic, but I’m not sure I’m tough enough for a ‘Mania like run or my schedule that could allow me. But that would obviously be insane if I were at a WrestleMania.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)