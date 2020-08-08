Pat McAfee Comments On Upcoming Match With Adam Cole, Lack Of In-Ring Experience

Pat McAfee was interviewed on ESPN Get Up as he responded to Triple H’s challenge to face Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX on August 22nd. McAfee promises to beat Adam Cole’s ass at NXT TakeOver XXX.

“In two weeks, I’m gonna walk in there and beat his ass,” McAfee said. “I accept the challenge for sure.”

On having a ton of respect for Adam Cole.

“I have a lot of respect for that man, I have a lot of respect for the business, but getting to do this is gonna be awesome, it’s gonna be a dream come true, and now since I enjoy vitamins a lot, I gotta figure out my cardio so I don’t puke all over the ring.”

Despite training with Rip Rogers, Pat discusses his lack of in-ring experience.

“I’ve ran the ropes a couple times, I’ve taken a couple of bumps. I’ve trained with a guy named Rip Rogers who trained John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, Brock Lesnar, you name it, but I have no idea what I’m doing in there, and that’s why the next 14 days are so big.”

He also said he is going to do this for the punters and kickers in the NFL

“I’m gonna do this for the punters and the kickers and I’m gonna be an athlete out there and I’m gonna walk out of there undefeated like I’m Goldberg from back in the day. Who’s gonna be next?”