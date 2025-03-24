Pat McAfee Confirms Return For WWE RAW In Glasgow, Scotland

Pat McAfee was absent from last week’s WWE Raw in Brussels, Belgium, with Corey Graves stepping in alongside Michael Cole on commentary. However, McAfee has now confirmed that he is back and will be on the call for today’s episode of Raw from Scotland.

The show, airing this afternoon, features a strong lineup as WWE continues its international tour on the road to WrestleMania 41. Here’s the full card for Raw in Scotland:

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez

– WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena appear under the same roof

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker vs. Penta

– Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee

– Jey Uso & a mystery partner vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

– CM Punk scheduled to appear

With Pat McAfee back at the desk and a stacked card, today’s episode promises to deliver more major developments on the final stretch to WrestleMania.