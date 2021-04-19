Pat McAfee Criticizes His Commentary Performance On WWE SmackDown

Pat McAfee made his WWE Smackdown commentary debut this past Friday and talked about his performance during his podcast:

“There was no real sitdown like ‘hey, you can expect this and this.’ I had no clue what was going to happen all night. No clue. I do believe that is the plan going forward, to just keep me out of the blue. If so, I had an absolute blast. I do not think I was anywhere near what I can get to as a commentator for professional wrestling. I used a lot of words over and over. I was scared to have too much bass in my voice because I didn’t want people to think I was trying to dominate the call, but sometimes I sounded too soft.

The standing, my natural instinct is to stand when something happens, I guess a lot of people didn’t enjoy that. I appreciate that because that was potentially something that could get me into some shit. A lot of people say, ‘you need to stay.’ The clip of us coming back to the two-hot of me standing and [Michael Cole] sitting and my being caught in a situation where I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I should stand or sit right now. That was an ad-libbed moment that pops up and is incredible. I had a blast. I think I stunk, but I have a chance to get better. I enjoyed it and am very thankful to all the people in WWE and to anybody that tuned in.”

(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)