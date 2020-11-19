Pat McAfee Explains Why He’s Against Scripted Promos

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE NXT star Pat McAfee talked about his NXT run and if he would be willing to do scripted promos on the main roster:

“Yeah, probably not. I’m in such a good situation where I can say that. I have a business, I have 10 employees, my guys and I go to work every single day trying to do our show and we have a merch business that does really well. Literally, everything I’ve said in promos is true. I’m in a very lucky situation for everything I’ve been in and I understand that a lot of professional wrestlers aren’t. I’m in a situation where I don’t want to say I can pick and choose, but it really is – if something gets pitched to me that I’m not 100 percent cool with, I am very much in a situation where I’m like ‘Nah, it’s OK, I appreciate that, and we’ll see if something else happens down the road.’ And I’m not a good reader. I’ve literally never read a book in my entire life – that’s not something to brag about obviously and I don’t think kids should do that – it’s just not something I can do, it’s not my thing. I’m more a visual, I can hear things learner. When you hear about the script reading thing, I don’t think I’m that good of an actor that I could pull that off. So, I don’t think it would be good for them, and I don’t think it would be good for me……even though that is a bigger platform for the moment, that doesn’t feel like it would be good for me or for them to be a part of.”

“I don’t want to say I understand the business because I learn more and more every single time, but I kind of understood the entertainment value of it and what’s good and what isn’t good and what you need and what you don’t need. I think as I was watching from afar and doing my careers, I was always kind of envious of the guys that got to wrestle in the armories and in the bingo halls because it was something I always wanted to do. For two and a half years I had to sit on that goddamn kickoff show panel just asking for an opportunity to do this whole thing, and now that I’ve gotten the opportunity to go, I’m gonna go as hard as I can and do everything I think I should be doing and try to make it as enjoyable and as entertaining as possible. It’s been really cool that the people at NXT have let me do what I wanna do – it’s a lot of trust, it’s a lot of responsibility, and I enjoy the hell out of Wednesday nights. It’s my favorite thing to do on Earth.”

