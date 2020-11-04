Pat McAfee Hypes Tonight’s NXT Appearance, Next Week’s “Bump” Guests

– WWE has announced the following stars for The Bump next Wednesday morning – Pete Dunne, Lacey Evans, and WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather.

– As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature an appearance by the new stable with Pat McAfee, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, and Pete Dunne. McAfee took to Twitter tonight and said it’s time for the group to take over the entire pro wrestling business.

“Gathering my thoughts on this bird before tonight’s #WWENXT live.. I think it’s time to takeover the entire business… why not us? Why not now? USA Network, 8PM est Let’s. Go. #PATisNXT,” he wrote.

McAfee and his “kings of NXT” are expected for a feud with The Undisputed Era, potentially for a War Games match, but their plans should be clear after tonight’s show.