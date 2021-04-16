Pat McAfee Joining Michael Cole On WWE SmackDown Commentary

WWE has just announced that Pat McAfee is joining the SmackDown commentary team beginning tonight with the post-WrestleMania 37 episode. He will call the show each week with Michael Cole.

“For as long as I can remember WWE has been a company that I have admired, both for its incredible staying power of creating riveting entertainment and for its ability to connect people all over the globe,” said McAfee. “I’ve been fortunate to try a lot of cool professions but working for WWE was the one I looked forward to most. I am incredibly honored and grateful for the chance to give back to the business that has given me and many others so much and having the opportunity to sit at the same table that legends have graced is truly a dream come true. Now let’s go get it.”

The open spot on the SmackDown team came when Corey Graves was sent to RAW this week to work with Adnan Virk and Byron Saxton.

Here is WWE’s full announcement-