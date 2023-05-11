Pat McAfee Lawsuit That Was Filed Against Him By Brett Favre Has Been Withdrawn

Although both parties use different words to describe the path they’ve taken, the legal dispute between former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre and former Smackdown color commentator Pat McAfee is over.

After Favre claimed that McAfee had made defamatory remarks about him in relation to the Mississippi welfare case fraud, McAfee was facing legal action.

According to the lawsuit, McAfee referred to Favre as a “thief” who was “stealing from poor people in Mississippi,” after the NFL Hall of Fame quarterback was charged with using $5 million from the welfare fund to pay for a volleyball arena at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi.

Favre claimed to be ignorant of the source of the funds he received, but he did repay the $1.1 million he received but not the $228,000 interest that was requested.

While Favre noted in a statement that the case had been purely settled, McAfee announced on Thursday that the case had been withdrawn with no payment made.

“My statements, expressed in comedic style, were based solely on public information and allegations. As I have previously stated, I respect the hell out of Brett Favre the football player, and his Hall of Fame career on the field, and I have no personal knowledge about any case involving Brett in Mississippi. I am pleased to report that based solely on me again clarifying these points now, with no settlement paid, Bret is withdrawing his suit against me. I would much rather talk about sports than lawsuits. So I’m glad we have all of this behind us. We now move on,” McAfee stated.