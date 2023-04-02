Pat McAfee Makes Surprise Appearance At WrestleMania 39, Beats The Miz

Pat McAfee did it again!

The former on-air commentary partner of Michael Cole surprised Cole, who turned into fan-boy mode as the podcast star and ESPN College Game Day personality made his way to the ring at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood on Saturday evening.

McAfee came out to confront The Miz, leading to an impromptu match before the night one main event.

He would go on to defeat The Miz with the help of another football player, San Francisco 49ers player George Kittle.

Check out footage of Pat McAfee’s surprise entrance at WrestleMania 39: Night 1 via the tweet embedded below.