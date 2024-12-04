Pat McAfee Making Full-Time Return To WWE

During Wednesday’s Netflix & WWE Lunch and Learn conference, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed Pat McAfee’s return to WWE as a full-time part of the Monday Night Raw broadcast team.

McAfee, a former NFL punter and prominent sports figure, stepped away from WWE earlier this year to host ESPN’s College GameDay. He has worked on the Raw and SmackDown broadcast teams, adding his dynamic and entertaining attitude to commentary.

“Letting the cat out of the bag a little bit right now, Pat’s actually about to come back with us here, full-time on Monday Night Raw,” Triple H stated during the presentation.

The current Raw broadcast team comprises of Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett. It’s unclear how WWE will change the roster to accommodate McAfee’s return.

While no precise date for McAfee’s comeback has been announced, WWE Raw will launch on Netflix on January 6, 2025. With the NCAA football season, including playoffs, going until January 20, 2025, McAfee may be balancing his duties to ESPN and WWE at first.