Pat McAfee Not Calling WWE RAW Tonight, Corey Graves To Replace Him

Fans tuning into tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw from Brussels, Belgium should not expect Pat McAfee at the commentary desk.

Instead, Corey Graves will be calling the action alongside Michael Cole, as confirmed by PWInsider.com. WWE is currently taping the next three weeks of Raw from its international tour, and McAfee’s absence is notable given his regular presence on the commentary team.

Despite McAfee’s absence, WWE has lined up a stacked show for Raw, including:

* John Cena’s first appearance since turning heel at Elimination Chamber.

* Cody Rhodes in the building, meaning he and Cena will be under the same roof ahead of WrestleMania 41.

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor.

* No Disqualification Match: Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser.

* Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory.

* Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai.

* Iyo Sky & Bianca Belair’s WrestleMania contract signing.

* Seth Rollins is also advertised to appear.

With Raw’s next few episodes being taped overseas, WWE is ensuring a strong build-up to WrestleMania 41 while continuing major storylines.