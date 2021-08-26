Pat McAfee Provides Update On His Battle With Covid-19

As previously noted, WWE Smackdown announcer Pat McAfee announced that he tested positive for Covid-19 and he uploaded a photo of a temperature reading of 104.5 degrees which is considered to be a high-grade fever.

McAfee provided an update on his condition…

“Uncle Covid update..I’ve been in & aht of sleep all day. The fever has broke..still very achy.

I can’t thank everybody enough for their incredibly kind messages..I woke up to texts & tweets from so many people, many I haven’t talked to in forever..I appreciate you all so much”

Shinsuke Nakamura and many others wished McAfee well…

“Get well soon buddy.🙏”