Pat McAfee Reacts To Bad Bunny At Backlash, Zelina Vega Still Crying After Saturday’s PLE

– Pat McAfee was among the many fans who was tuned into the WWE Network on Peacock on Saturday evening.

The former Friday Night SmackDown commentator took to Twitter during WWE Backlash 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Saturday to comment on Bad Bunny’s entrance for his San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest.

“San Benito in Puerto Rico right now is RIGHTEOUS,” McAfee wrote as a caption to a photo of himself watching WWE Backlash 2023 on his laptop.

San Benito in Puerto Rico right now is RIGHTEOUS #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/VMDOBoFKHP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 7, 2023

– Zelina Vega was overwhelmed with emotion, as was visible during the closing post-match moments she spent in the ring after coming up short in her attempt to dethrone SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash 2023.

The Puerto Rico native received a standing ovation from the fans in San Juan after the match, which resulted in Vega getting choked up and tearing up in the ring.

After the show, the LWO member took to Twitter and wrote about the significance of the evening. “Thank you, Puerto Rico! You’ll never know what tonight meant to me. I love you all so much. Still crying.”

