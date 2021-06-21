Pat McAfee Reacts To Trending On Twitter During WWE Hell in a Cell 2021

Pat McAfee trended on Twitter during the WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 PPV with fans praising his work on commentary during the show:

This is a petition to have Pat McAfee on commentary for the entire PPV. #HIAC — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) June 21, 2021

How fucking great is Pat McAfee? By far the best commentator in WWE right now #HIAC — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) June 21, 2021

Pat McAfee commentary has been so great especially with him guiding & explaining through the match so it’s not just left on Michael Cole. You don’t always need that Heel/Face commentary just people enjoyable to hear #HIAC — Satta ✨🍷 (@SattaLaFleur) June 21, 2021

Pat McAfee is legit the best thing besides Roman Reigns on WWE TV. Just fucking awesome #HIAC — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) June 21, 2021

I don’t know what Pat McAfee is making, but he is worth every penny on commentary. #HIAC — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) June 21, 2021

McAfee reacted to the positive comments he received: