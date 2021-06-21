Pat McAfee Reacts To Trending On Twitter During WWE Hell in a Cell 2021

Pat McAfee trended on Twitter during the WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 PPV with fans praising his work on commentary during the show:
This is a petition to have Pat McAfee on commentary for the entire PPV. #HIAC
— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) June 21, 2021
How fucking great is Pat McAfee? By far the best commentator in WWE right now #HIAC
— 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) June 21, 2021
Pat McAfee commentary has been so great especially with him guiding & explaining through the match so it’s not just left on Michael Cole. You don’t always need that Heel/Face commentary just people enjoyable to hear #HIAC
— Satta ✨🍷 (@SattaLaFleur) June 21, 2021
Pat McAfee is legit the best thing besides Roman Reigns on WWE TV. Just fucking awesome #HIAC
— JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) June 21, 2021
I don’t know what Pat McAfee is making, but he is worth every penny on commentary. #HIAC
— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) June 21, 2021
McAfee reacted to the positive comments he received:
Flyin home from #HIAC.. Just took a SICK portrait selfie.
Thanks for all of the love for Cole & I on here tonight.. The IWC was, understandably, a bit fickle about my arrival in this world. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to do my thing at this level. It’s wild to me too. pic.twitter.com/RjErpxxwTu
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 21, 2021