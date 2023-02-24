Pat McAfee Reacts To WrestleMania 38 Match With Vince McMahon Being Named “Worst Match Of 2022”

Pat McAfee vs. Vince McMahon.

WrestleMania 38.

2022.

It was the worst match of the year.

That is, according to the latest annual Wrestling Observer Newsletter awards for 2022.

After the McAfee-McMahon bout that took place on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” last year was named the “Worst Match of 2022” in the respected annual awards compiled by longtime trusted journalist Dave Meltzer, Pat McAfee surfaced with a series of tweets on Twitter reacting to the news.

Featured below is what the WWE commentator, podcasting host and ESPN College GameDay personality wrote.

Well… Me and Vince McMahon’s match at WrestleMania has officially been named “Worst (non-sanctioned) match of the year. The old man was MUCH stronger than anybody could’ve imagined.. Caught me off guard quite a bit (and I was Cheap Shotted to start it all).



Fun Fact.. The 1st time Steve gave Vince a stunner was in 1997… I was 10 years old, from a working class community, and it made me fall in love with the business. Wonder if it would be magical to get one last BAHGAWD in Stone Cold’s State?



But… How do we get there?



OHHHH.. He has to abuse his power a little bit… ohhhhhh



When I was invited back in the ring.. I thought I was gonna get to celebrate Stone Cold finally ending the run with Vince.. “The Common Beer Drinking Employee” has finally put the old “Power abusing Billionaire Boss” away.. I was LIVING A DREAM whilst they wrapped (in my opinion) the greatest/most impactful storyline in the history of wrestling.



BUT… “NEVER TRUST THE TEXAS RATTLESNAKE PAT”



My brain may have been used during the planning of all of this.. So I appreciate the award.. obviously. I’m not a movie guy.. I didn’t watch shows.. I don’t play video games.. From an entertainment standpoint.. Football and Wrestling are the only 2 things I’ve ever consistently watched/loved for my whole life.



Cheers to you all. I’ll remember that night, in Jerry World, forever.



WHADDDD