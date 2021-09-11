Pat McAfee Refers To 9/11 Attackers As “A-holes” During SmackDown Commercial Break

On the September 10th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Pat McAfee made his first television appearance since testing positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago. During a commercial break, McAfee cut a promo for the live crowd. McAfee praised Edge and then referred to the 9/11 attackers as “a**holes” as he continued to hype up the fans.

20 years ago some assholes wanted to take away our joy, our happiness, & our freedom.. They had NO IDEA 20 years later we would be back in the MOST iconic arena on Earth for an INCREDIBLE #SMACKDOWN #SmackDAHN pic.twitter.com/1asIhUGcdu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 11, 2021