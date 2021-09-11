Pat McAfee Refers To 9/11 Attackers As “A-holes” During SmackDown Commercial Break

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On the September 10th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Pat McAfee made his first television appearance since testing positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago. During a commercial break, McAfee cut a promo for the live crowd. McAfee praised Edge and then referred to the 9/11 attackers as “a**holes” as he continued to hype up the fans.

