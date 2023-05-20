Pat McAfee Responds To Fans Who Say He ‘Sold Out’ By Signing With ESPN

Pat McAfee announced earlier this week that he would be “jumping ship” and moving his popular podcast from FanDual to ESPN later this year. When the news broke, the former NFL punter faced a barrage of criticism from his fans.

On his “The Pat McAfee Show” podcast, the host of ESPN’s College GameDay and part-time WWE commentator addressed criticism from some who believe he “sold out” by signing with ESPN.

He stated, “It is a little bit more of [the] negative. You gotta stay out of the mentions. I just stay in the [timeline]… it’s been tough to go over to the mentions bar. It has been tough out there.”

“I don’t think I expected that. That was a miscalculation, I think… And I think the reason why I did not expect it is because like, it’s not — it didn’t even cross my mind. At this stage — and we’re young, obviously, we’re 20 years younger than pretty much everybody else that’s on TV at this stage, right? Pretty much. Twenty years younger. So we are young, but I feel like our people were the ones that were most mad. It’s like, ‘Hey, we have a good history, do we not?’ Do I not have a pretty solid of ‘Eh, don’t love what’s going on here?’

“Do I negotiate those into things? Yes. Are there expectations going into these things? Yes. It’s like, have I not earned any trust at all from anybody for any of the things that we have done? I don’t know. I guess not. And some of the things that were being said are very, very rude. But back to your point, Twitter has become a different experience. [laughs]”