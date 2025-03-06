Pat McAfee Reveals Disturbing Death Threats Aimed At Him & His Daughter

WWE announcer Pat McAfee has revealed that he and his 1-year-old daughter have been targeted with sick death threats following the controversy surrounding his comments about Canada at Elimination Chamber 2025.

McAfee initially faced backlash after criticizing Canadian fans for booing during the U.S. national anthem at the event. Earlier this week on The Pat McAfee Show, he addressed the situation, explaining that his reaction stemmed from his strong sense of American pride.

However, in a troubling update, McAfee took to his Instagram Story to share proof that someone had sent him and his daughter disturbing threats. He captioned the post:

“Good morning beautiful people. Standard Wednesday over here. Just some random wishing death upon me & my daughter. Hope you all have a great day.”

The incident has sparked outrage among fans, with many rallying behind McAfee in support. While he has not publicly commented further on the threats, the situation highlights the dark side of online backlash in the world of sports entertainment.