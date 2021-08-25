Pat McAfee Reveals He Has COVID

WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee says he has tested positive for COVID-19. McAfee called into his show earlier today and said he was isolating at home and waiting to take a COVID-19 test after waking up with a 104.5° fever.

McAfee later took to Twitter and announced that he has the coronavirus, despite being fully vaccinated.

“Fully Vax’d. Very Positive. Aht Indefinitely. It’s miserable but thankful that my wife and the boys at the office all took tests and they are all negative.. This is obviously a sign from the universe, probably telling me that I stink & to stay home for a while. I’ll see yinz,” McAfee wrote.

McAfee worked Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. There is no word yet on who will call this Friday’s SmackDown with Michael Cole in North Little Rock, Arkansas, but we will keep you updated.