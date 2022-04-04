Pat McAfee Reveals How AJ Styles’ Face Was Cut At WWE WrestleMania 38

As seen during WWE Wrestlemania 38, AJ Styles was bleeding on the side of his face during his entrance to the ring. During his podcast, Pat McAfee confirmed that Styles hit his head while coming out to the stage. McAfee said the following:

“I was walking to Gorilla which is obviously the last stop before you go out. Four different Producers were like, ‘when you go out there, the bottom of the entrance is like a star, make sure you get to the middle. AJ literally just ran his face into the side and he’s bleeding right now.’”

If you look closely in the video clip below, you can see Styles bumping into the bottom of the Wrestlemania star as he walked out.