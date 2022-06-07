Pat McAfee Reveals Why He Missed Hell in a Cell, Reacts to Cody Rhodes’ Injury

WWE Smackdown announcer Pat McAfee discussed why he missed Hell in a Cell on Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

“I was not at Hell in a Cell, Smackdown only had one match and all parties agreed that it was probably not worth the trip to Chicago and back for that. It ended up being a 13-minute match.”

McAfee also commented on Cody Rhodes battling with a torn pectoral muscle.

”A man last night went into Hell in a Cell with a torn tit. Cody Rhodes went in there…a lot of people thought it was makeup, that’s what your body does when you tear your shit. Early, it looked like he was in a shit ton of pain. but he clicked into some of ‘I don’t give up fuck’ because unless they shot that thing up with everything you can shoot up with, which would hurt so bad, just the shooting up of it, a full Hell in a Cell match. They didn’t mail it in either. This shit was a full match. Seth Rollins lost to a guy with one fucking tit. I assume he’s getting surgery.”

“As soon as [Cody] took his jacket off, there were reports hitting the internet about somebody’s injury, oh, Cody Rhodes is injured, I thought it was all work, especially going into Hell in a Cell. I thought it was something to set up something. When he took his jacket off…that must have hurt so bad. Congrats, Cody. That’ll be a toughness conversation fodder forever. Good for him.”



(quotes courtesy of Fightful.com)