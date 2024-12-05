Pat McAfee Says He’s Excited To Return To The Commentary Desk On WWE RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed last Tuesday during the Netflix media event that Pat McAfee will return to the commentary booth when RAW premieres on Netflix in January.

McAfee took to his official Twitter (X) account and commented on his impending return.

McAfee wrote, “An absolute honor to be asked back.. A. Childhood dream realized every single time I’m lucky enough to be in an arena with the @WWE Universe.

Can’t wait to be talking into a microphone next to @MichaelCole again.. He’s the [GOAT].

I’m excited to tell the worldwide audience on Netflix how great the WWE Superstars are…. and how big of scumbags some of ‘em are too.

Let’s go”

McAfee has been away from commentary since August due to his duties on ESPN College GameDay.

