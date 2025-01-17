Pat McAfee Set To Miss Monday’s WWE RAW, Future Appearances Unclear

It appears Pat McAfee will not be at WWE Raw in Dallas this Monday, as he is instead headed to Atlanta for college football coverage.

McAfee transitioned to Raw as part of the announce team with Michael Cole at the start of the year after completing his commitments to college football bowl games. However, ESPN announced earlier this week that McAfee will host Field Pass alongside his Pat McAfee Show crew during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Ohio State on Monday.

Raw, meanwhile, will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. As of now, it is unclear who will replace McAfee on commentary for the show. Corey Graves, once the most likely candidate, recently took to social media to express frustrations regarding his current role in WWE. Graves was also absent from Tuesday’s NXT, and there has been no official word on his future with the company.

WWE fans will be eager to see how the announce team is adjusted in McAfee’s absence and whether this signals further changes in WWE’s commentary lineup.