Pat McAfee Signs Full-Time Deal With ESPN, Joining College GameDay

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Pat McAfee has been given the opportunity to work for ESPN on a permanent basis after signing a contract with the network.

The show “College GameDay,” which is about college football and airs every Saturday morning during the football season, will have the former NFL punter help host it. 

The news was initially reported by the New York Post. McAfee has since confirmed this.

According to The Post, this will not have any impact on the work that McAfee does for SmackDown each Friday. On the other hand, if they take place on a Saturday, it will almost certainly interfere with his capacity to provide commentary for WWE Premium Live Events.

Earlier this week, the SmackDown colour commentator hinted that an announcement was on the way.

In addition to working alongside Michael Cole on SmackDown, McAfee also steps into the ring from time to time. His most recent bout took place in July, defeating Baron Corbin.

