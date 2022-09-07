Pat McAfee Signs Full-Time Deal With ESPN, Joining College GameDay

Pat McAfee has been given the opportunity to work for ESPN on a permanent basis after signing a contract with the network.

The show “College GameDay,” which is about college football and airs every Saturday morning during the football season, will have the former NFL punter help host it.

The news was initially reported by the New York Post. McAfee has since confirmed this.

It’s an absolute honor 2 have this tweet tweeted about me. GameDay is a show that I’ve been a fan of FOREVER So many moving parts including real cool conversations w/ the fine folks from WWE..all moved quickly Will lead show manana w/ all the deets 🗣 DUMBEST LIFE OF ALL TIME https://t.co/wC4vhzUJIv — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 7, 2022

According to The Post, this will not have any impact on the work that McAfee does for SmackDown each Friday. On the other hand, if they take place on a Saturday, it will almost certainly interfere with his capacity to provide commentary for WWE Premium Live Events.

Earlier this week, the SmackDown colour commentator hinted that an announcement was on the way.

My life is dumb. If I was 2 die tomorrow, right b4 passing I’d be proud & dumbfounded of what I have been lucky enough 2 do. Massive announcement coming at some point this week..truly Bananaland. Have a great night beautiful people. I appreciate u all more than u could imagine pic.twitter.com/xXD4AgiPzG — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 7, 2022

In addition to working alongside Michael Cole on SmackDown, McAfee also steps into the ring from time to time. His most recent bout took place in July, defeating Baron Corbin.