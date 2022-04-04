Pat McAfee Speaks Out On His Matches With Vince McMahon and Austin Theory

During Monday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Pat McAfee talked about his experience of working with Austin Theory and Vince McMahon at WWE Wrestlemania 38:

“Last night was a dream come true. Last night was the time of my life. Last night…I should have been undefeated at WrestleMania, but I got bamboozled. There was no way that was a sanctioned match. I’m undefeated at WrestleMania.”

“Austin Theory, he’s a good kid. He’s on his way. I was very fortunate to be in there. There was some cool stuff that took place at WrestleMania. Shoutout to everybody on the internet that gave me a lot of love. I can’t thank you enough. It was a fucking dream and you guys are the best.”

Hello beautiful people.. LAST NIGHT WAS A DREAM COME TRUE#PMSLive #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/1XAK4RRaUm — WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 4, 2022

McAfee said the following about his entrance:

“‘What am I supposed to do here,’ is what I started thinking when I walked out for that entrance. The fuckin Cowboys cheerleaders were out there, didn’t know that happening. That’s awesome. By the way, thank you to Jack White, shoutout to White Stripes letting that one play. Shoutout to WWE for also making that happen. As soon as I walked out there, I looked around like, ‘Holy fuck.’ In my mind, I’ve done my wrestling entrance and come through the curtain in my head, you think about this moment forever and when I’m walking out I’m like, ‘what the fuck am I supposed to do with my hands?’ I don’t think I thought enough about all this.”