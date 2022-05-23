Pat McAfee Speaks Out on Sasha Banks and Naomi Being Suspended From WWE

Pat McAfee discussed his reaction to hearing the news regarding Sasha Banks and Naomi being stripped of the WWE Women’s Championship belts and indefinitely suspended by WWE, presented by Michael Cole during SmackDown on his show:

“The Sasha and Naomi thing, that was my first time hearing what Cole was saying live. I have no idea what to think there. I have no clue, this is very fascinating. [Sasha] is a superstar, talented. They were our champions. I honestly had no idea what to believe in this whole thing. They keep me out of the loop with everything.”

The Sasha & Naomi situation is FASCINATING#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/vPKkm8ifYN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 23, 2022

