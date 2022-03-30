Pat McAfee Talks About His Color Commentary Influences

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Pat McAfee talked about working as a color commentator for WWE Smackdown:

“People say, like, ‘Hey, you’re a natural’, which I appreciate. I’ve been watching wrestling, listening to the commentators for like 25 years now at this point. So I don’t want to say that I was just able to drop in and just do it. I feel like I’ve been preparing for a lot of these things for a long time. I feel like I knew that it was inevitably going to come that I was going to be into the wrestling business. That’s why I bought a ring my second year in the NFL, and I have it. So I was very fortunate that I’m a communicator. My brain normally does pretty well with speaking, but also that I was such a big fan. I’ve watched it for so long. Then I would go back and watch some film before I got into Smackdown commentary on (Bobby) Heenan, on (Roddy) Piper when he was doing it, on the King (Jerry Lawler). I mean, there’s just a lot of things that I would listen to. Why are they saying what they’re saying? How are they saying what they’re saying? What are they trying to do with their words? Why are they trying to do that with their words, and now I have to do that in my way. So I feel like I’ve been very fortunate that I’ve gotten to see a lot of greats do their job, and I’m in there as well. The blueprint has kind of been laid.”