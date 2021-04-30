Pat McAfee Talks About Vince McMahon Producing Him During SmackDown

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, WWE Smackdown commentator Pat McAfee talked about the April 23rd show being the first time that Vince McMahon was producing him from backstage:

“It’s insane! I’m sitting next to Michael Cole. I’ve got Vince McMahon dropping into my ear via headset, like an actual voice of God. Vince McMahon used to be a commentator and he’s still hands-on with everything, like if something changes with the show and he’ll come in to the commentators who are telling the story—the commentator’s job, there’s a real job, the commentating—Michael Cole is unbelievable at what he does, a Syracuse grad. He is an unbelievable talent at what he does, he has to direct and call, everything like that. But yeah, this last Friday night was my first SmackDown with Vince McMahon in the building,” McAfee explained, “and all the sudden out of nowhere, just boom, voice of God’s in there. I sat up and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, here we go!’”

“I’m getting a chance to hear a billionaire’s brain spill through his mouth into my ear while talking about his product that he created that’s become a global phenomenon. It was one of those moments where I was like, ‘This is dumbest life of all time. I should not be here, but let’s enjoy the ride while we have it.’”

(quotes courtesy of WrestleZone.com)