Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin Confirmed for WWE SummerSlam

This summer, WWE SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee will make a comeback to the ring.

McAfee cut a promo on Happy Baron Corbin on Friday night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX while standing on top of the announce table. On Saturday, July 30, during SummerSlam, McAfee challenged Corbin to a match.

After Corbin lost to Madcap Moss in the Last Laugh match on last Friday’s SmackDown, the Corbin vs. McAfee feud resumed. Corbin confronted McAfee about how they have known each other for a long time after the match, but all Corbin hears is McAfee making jokes about him. The term “bum-ass Corbin,” which McAfee first coined and repeatedly used in Friday night’s promo, also upset Corbin. Last week, after Corbin threatened McAfee and left uncomfortably, McAfee managed to convince the crowd to laugh Corbin out of the arena. Corbin made his way to the back after McAfee made fun of him and declared that he is a loser while the audience joined in.

During Friday night’s SmackDown, McAfee called Corbin a “bum-ass” while standing on the announcer table. He then spoke about liking his life and how WWE makes him feel alive. McAfee followed his speech with a shout-out to WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson before challenging Corbin to a match at SummerSlam and threatening to kick Corbin’s teeth down his throat if he accepts.

While Corbin did not appear on Friday night’s SmackDown, he responded to McAfee’s promo with a Twitter video, as can be seen below.

“I’m in Kansas City and you knew that,” Corbin said. “You’re in Austin, in your safe place, standing behind your desk, standing on your desk, sitting in your chair, running your mouth… that’s what you do, though. You knew I wasn’t going to be in Austin, so you’re flapping your gums and putting my name in your mouth. Pat, let’s see how tough you really are when we’re standing face-to-face, punk.”

As of the time of writing, McAfee has not responded to Corbin’s video, although he did re-tweet a clip of his promo and give The Rock another shout-out.

“[speaking head emoji] BUM ASS CORBIN.. Why don’t you ponder this.. #SummerSlam YOU & ME.. NASHVILLE TENNESSEE In front of the MILLIONS.. & MILLIONS in the #WWE Universe Shahtaht to my man @TheRock #SmackDown #SmackDAHN,” McAfee tweeted.

With his in-ring work for the company, McAfee has won over WWE officials and fans. In 2018, he started collaborating with WWE as a guest analyst and commentator for WWE NXT events. Early in 2019, the former NFL kicker who is now a podcaster inked a multi-year deal. In 2020, he got into a fight with Adam Cole, which led to his match debut at the NXT “Takeover: XXX” event, where he lost to Cole. At the 2020 WarGames event, he also led his team to a challenging defeat to The Undisputed Era. In April 2021, McAfee received a promotion to color commentary for SmackDown on FOX. He has been calling the show every week with Michael Cole.

According to reports, McAfee is much liked by WWE employees and has limitless potential there.

A program at WrestleMania 38 in April resulted from a recent feud between McAfee and the WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and Theory, who is also the current United States Champion. McAfee defeated Theory on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but lost an impromptu match to Mr. McMahon later. In the final moments of the segment, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin stunned Theory and McMahon with Stone Cold Stunners before dragging McAfee back into the ring for a beer party celebration and a Stunner of his own.

McAfee will compete against Corbin at SummerSlam in his fifth match with WWE.

On Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, the 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event will take place. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in a No Holds Barred match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is the only other match that has been officially announced for the event as of this writing. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.