Pat McAfee’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Brett Favre Has Been Transferred To Federal Court

Last February, it was revealed that WWE color commentator Pat McAfee, along with Shannon Sharpe, is being sued by legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

Favre accuses them of making defamatory remarks about him in connection with the Mississippi welfare case fraud, and he has sued them as well as Mississippi Auditor Shad White.

According to the lawsuit, McAfee referred to Favre as a “thief” who was “stealing from poor people in Mississippi.” This stems from allegations that Favre received $5 million from the welfare fund to fund a volleyball arena at Favre’s alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi.

The former quarterback paid back the $1.1 million he received but not the $228,000 interest that was requested, claiming he was unaware of the source of the money. When news of McAfee’s lawsuit broke, he addressed it on his radio show.

The case, which was filed in Lamar County, Mississippi, has been updated by Pro Football Talk. It was transferred from state court to federal court at McAfee’s request.

This was approved because McAfee, unlike Favre, does not live in Mississippi, and federal law states that cases filed in state court against out-of-state defendants can be moved to federal court if the plaintiff seeks more than $75,000 in damages. In the lawsuit, Favre did not specify a monetary demand.

McAfee made a one-night return to WWE at the Royal Rumble after taking a break to focus on his ESPN GameDay gig. He has stated that his future with WWE is uncertain due to a variety of factors in his life, including becoming a father and the potential sale of the company.