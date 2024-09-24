Paul Ellering Teases Possible New Member For The Final Testament

The Final Testament, headed by former NXT Champion Karrion Kross, is one of the most dominant groups in WWE, and there have been rumors over the past few weeks that a new member could be added.

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering added even more fuel to those rumors by taking to his official Twitter (X) account and sharing an interesting photo and statement.

Ellering wrote, “.@WWE Brothers and Sisters, I have returned from the mountain. The winter of dispare has arrived. The epoch of the Kross is knocking. Chaos = change = good. #TFT drinks from the well of lost souls. #AOP bleed PAIN. Praise be. Hallelujah.”

You can check out Ellering’s post below.