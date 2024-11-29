Paul Heyman Believes The Bloodline Storyline Stands Above Wrestling’s Greatest

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman discussed why he believes the Bloodline storyline is the best in wrestling history in an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports.

“Because of the longevity that this storyline has had I have to rank it number 1. I mean the money-drawing years of the Horsemen weren’t this long. The money-drawing years of the nWo wasn’t this long. The money-drawing years of Austin vs. McMahon wasn’t this long. Hogan vs. Savage, Hogan vs. Piper which put WrestleMania 1 on the map. So just in terms of overall storytelling and the constant ebb and flow of affecting other people’s environment in the roster. How they tell their stories. I would suggest it’s the most significant, it’s the biggest money drawing, it has the most longevity, has held the most interest and overall it has done so by being the most intriguing and compelling.”

“Because at every turn you see the characters not just turn towards what the story calls for but the long-term effects of the development of these characters and the evolution of these characters is never lost on us. So if something happens that changes Roman Reigns in 2022, we don’t disavow knowledge of it in 2024. It plays into what’s happening in 2024. So because of that and because we keep it consistent, I would have to rank it number 1. All false humility aside.”

You can check out the interview below: