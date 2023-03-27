Paul Heyman Calls Working With The Bloodline The Role Of A Lifetime, Comments On WrestleMania 39

Working with The Bloodline, according to Paul Heyman, is the role of a lifetime.

This weekend, The Wiseman took to Instagram to look ahead to WrestleMania 39, where Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Heyman stated that this year’s WrestleMania will recognize The Bloodline as the greatest faction in the history of pro wrestling and sports entertainment.

Heyman included a photo of himself as the manager of The Samoan SWAT Team (Samu, Rikishi, WWE Hall of Famer), later known as The Headshrinkers. Heyman stated that being The Wiseman to Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa on-screen and behind-the-scenes is a role of a lifetime opportunity, and he is honored to have been groomed for the role.

Heyman’s full Instagram post is available below:

“We are officially one week away from @WWE #WrestleMania, where the Showcase of the Immortals this year will ACKNOWLEDGE the fact the #Bloodline is the #GOAT faction in the history of pro wrestling and sports entertainment [goat emoji] [finger up emoji] [goat emoji]

With this year’s WrestleMania ⁠centering around the longest reigning heavyweight champion in almost 40 years @romanreigns defending his Undisputed championship against @americannightmarecody, and the longest reigning tag team champions of all time @uceyjucey @jonathanfatu defending their titles against #KevinOwens and @samizayn, it is with great honor that I call to your attention the fact I have been leading great warriors of the Anoa’i and Fatu family to victory for decades.

Here’s @samuanoai & @rikishi aka The Samoan Swat Team (and later, The Headshrinkers) in 1989, when I led this magnificent duo to victory over The Road Warriors at the Omni in Atlanta, during a time when NOBODY beat The Road Warriors in the Omni!

Being the Wiseman for YOUR #TribalChief, the #Usos and @solosikoa, both on camera and behind the scenes, is the role of a lifetime, and it’s been an honor for which I have been groomed, prepped and trained my entire life.

With this bond, we are unbeatable. With this history, we are united in the belief that we are permanent residents on the Island of Relevancy. With this love, respect and admiration for each other, we walk into WrestleMania defending the legacy of all those who paved the way for us to cherish every moment in the brightest spotlight ever earned by a faction in history. And it is with that same love, respect and admiration that we set the example for the future generations to follow and indeed surpass.

I offer to you, in all candor, something that every member of the WWE locker room has come to accept, and we will all be sure to reinforce next weekend at WrestleMania. It’s simple. It’s catchy. And it’s a fact. #WeTheOnes [finger up emoji]”