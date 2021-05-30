Paul Heyman Comments On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status

In an interview with The A-Team on SportsTalk 790, Paul Heyman commented on Brock Lesnar’s WWE status:

“Asking me about Brock Lesnar is a highly intelligent question and I commend you on your efforts. However, it’s a hypothetical. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. If Brock Lesnar wanted to be back in WWE at this moment, at this particular time and place, he would be. And maybe, maybe he has been waiting for the live events, and maybe he’ll choose Houston to make that return, or maybe not because Brock Lesnar is going to do whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. If that happens, what will be my reaction? That’s a hypothetical. I don’t live my life on if’s. I live my life on absolutes. My father used to say if your aunt had balls, she’d be your uncle. She doesn’t, so she’s not. I don’t deal in if’s.”

Heyman also commented on Pat McAfee’s job as Smackdown color commentator so far:

“What I’ve liked about what Pat McAfee has done is that he hasn’t tried to conform into the role of being the stereotypical color commentator, dating back to the days of when Roddy Piper was doing it in Georgia or when Jesse Ventura was doing it with WWE. Or when I was color commentator for Jim Ross and bitchslapped all of them and showed them how the job is really done. Pat is making it his own gig. Pat gives you his perspective, and he is as enthusiastic a fan of the product as anyone I’ve ever met. That permeates the broadcast. Pat is genuinely excited about being there and seeing these stars up close, and that comes through on television. As a viewer, it makes you more enthusiastic about the product. I love the job Pat is doing, as long as he continues to acknowledge Roman Reigns.”