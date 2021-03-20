Paul Heyman Comments On Eric Bischoff Being Announced For 2021 WWE HOF

During this week’s Talking Smack, Paul Heyman commented on Eric Bischoff being announced the for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class:

“This is an honor that is long overdue, and it’s well-earned. It’s most deserved. The criterion to be in the WWE Hall of Fame is impact upon the industry and it would be very hard for anyone to argue that Eric Bischoff did not make as significant an impact on this industry as almost anybody else in its history. I respect WWE for having the intelligence, and for understanding just how much Eric Bischoff belongs in the Hall of Fame. And I congratulate, profoundly congratulate my old rival Eric Bischoff for his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame class 2021. I would like to add, however… that if you look back in history – and I don’t do that often – that the 1990s in this industry were ruled by Eric Bischoff, Paul Heyman, and Vincent Kennedy McMahon. And only one of us is still relevant enough to be on television each and every week. On top. In the main event of WrestleMania, with the biggest star in the industry, the champ – Roman Reigns.”