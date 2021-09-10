Paul Heyman Comments On Fans Cheering For Becky Lynch

Paul Heyman recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post to promote tonight’s WWE Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tonight’s show will feature Brock Lesnar’s blue brand return to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who will have Heyman at his side. Heyman was asked about the potential of SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a heel/tweener kind of role, and how much of an uphill battle she’s fighting against a WWE fanbase that wants to cheer her.

“If the audience wants to embrace Becky Lynch as she shows this side of her personality after taking a year and a half off, after having a baby, becoming a mother, the responsibilities and the obligations and accountabilities that go along with the role in her life then if the audience wants to embrace Becky Lynch, embrace Becky Lynch,” Heyman said. “And if the audience finds that is a saltier side of her personality that’s worthy of their contempt and disdain then they will bestow upon her a reaction that is akin to that emotion.”

Heyman continued and said he’s not a big believer in positioning talent as protagonists and antagonists as people have multiple sides to them.

“I’m not a big believer in the positioning of people as protagonists and antagonists, I think these personalities have multiple sides to them,” Heyman continued. “Events in life will change your perspective, demeanor and the way you address people. So, if there is a more coarse side of Becky’s personality that is now coming to the forefront and you’re a fan of Becky then embrace it and accept it. And if you just judge someone by their immediate actions and their short-term perspective then I guess you now have a villain for whom you can root against.”