Paul Heyman Comments On New Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Feud

Paul Heyman recently spoke with Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post to promote Friday’s WWE Super SmackDown on FOX from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The show will feature Brock Lesnar’s first blue brand appearance since October 2019, and his first appearance since confronting WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the end of SummerSlam last month. Heyman is expected to play a key role in the new feud between Lesnar and Reigns. Before SummerSlam, Lesnar’s last appearance was WrestleMania 36 in 2020, where he dropped the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre. Heyman was with Lesnar at that time, but has since linked up with Reigns. SummerSlam saw Lesnar stare Heyman and Reigns down, but Heyman still left with Reigns and did not speak with Lesnar. Last week’s SmackDown featured an angle where Lesnar called Heyman to inform him that he will be at this Friday’s MSG show.

Heyman was asked how much he’s looking forward to telling the story between Reigns and Lesnar.

“I think we all knew this situation was going to come to a head someday,” Heyman said. “From the moment I appeared on SmackDown television with Roman Reigns, it was, ‘Oh my God what is Brock Lesnar’s advocate doing with Roman Reigns now?’ This is an unanswered question that has to be addressed and no better place to address it than Brock Lesnar’s first appearance on television in 18 months in The World’s Most Famous Arena Madison Square Garden live on television.”

While Lesnar will not be working as a full-time performer, it was recently reported that The Beast is scheduled to be a babyface on the SmackDown side. Staszewski pointed to how we’ve seen a lot of Heyman cutting promos for Lesnar as a full heel. Heyman was asked how he thinks Lesnar views this as a challenge to present himself to the WWE crowd in a different way without Heyman, and possibly in a slightly more babyface role. Heyman teased that there will be plenty of twists & turns in the new Lesnar program.

“I don’t know if we end up in a situation where Brock Lesnar can’t go after a different championship other than Roman Reigns’ and he can have his advocate and Roman Reigns can have his special counsel,” Heyman said. “There’s a lot of decisions to be made and there’s a lot of scenarios that can play out and I dare suggest anyone who thinks that they have this figured out doesn’t have a clue as to the twists and turns that could and will come in the near future.”