Paul Heyman Comments On Reports Of Renee Young Leaving WWE

Paul Heyman took to Twitter and Instagram today to praise WWE on-air talent Renee Young after it was revealed that she has given notice to WWE. As noted earlier, via multiple sources, Young reportedly gave her notice to WWE one week ago and will be leaving the company after Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. Heyman commented with a tweet and said he owes Renee for bringing out the best in him.

“The news broke today that @ReneeYoungWWE will be leaving @WWE to pursue other dreams. Iowe Renee. She brought out the very best in everyone with whom she worked,” Heyman wrote, attaching a sitdown interview he did with Renee for the August 6, 2018 RAW episode.

Heyman also linked to an Instagram post where he talked more about what it was like to work with Young.

“I am, as many others are, just hearing / reading the news that @ReneeYoungWWE will be pursuing other dreams outside of World Wrestling Entertainment,” Heyman wrote. “Besides changing her IG name, I can only imagine the plethora of projects running through this young lady’s vivid imagination. Working with Renee has been an absolute pleasure. She always brought out the very best in everyone she worked with, and I am forever indebted to her for her on-screen generosity and trust. I look forward to whatever projects she chooses to grace with her passion and personality, and thank her for the opportunity to work with such a professional.”