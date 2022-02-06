Paul Heyman Comments On WWE Star That He Feels Has ‘Main Event’ Potential

During an appearance on the After The Bell podcast, Paul Heyman commented on the potential of WWE Smackdown star Madcap Moss:

“Riddick Moss is going to be a star. I don’t think anyone has a clue with just how capable he is. He’s demonstrated that he can walk into any personality that he is assigned at the moment.”

“When Riddick Moss has the emergence out of his shell and into his next incarnation, the same way The Big Dog elevated his game and evolved into the Tribal Chief, Riddick Moss’ next iteration in WWE, there will be no stopping him. He’s a main eventer.”