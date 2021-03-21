Paul Heyman Comments On WWE’s New Talent Signings

In an interview with esquireme.com, Paul Heyman commented on WWE’s latest talent signings:

“Rick Steiner’s son is in the current PC class. There’s someone else that could truly become a huge star for the next 20 to 25 years. So there’s a crop out there of hot talent that’s ready to become the next generation of WrestleMania main events.”

“Parker Boudreaux is a very interesting human being that took his education very seriously. He’s not just a meathead. He’s a six-foot-three, six-foot-four 300 pound athlete who has one hell of the head on his shoulders. So Parker Boudreaux is doing what everyone else does. He’s starting from the bottom. He has reported to the WWE Performance Center. And he’s got to work his way up to the top. There’s a lot of roadblocks on the way. Do I think he can navigate them? Absolutely.”