Paul Heyman Defends Logan Paul Against Criticism

Prior to WWE Crown Jewel, Paul Heyman joined Corey Graves on After The Bell to discuss a variety of topics, including Logan Paul’s time in WWE thus far.

WWE’s Crown Jewel event saw Paul come up short when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. He defended Paul against David Arquette-style criticism.

“Look at his match with The Miz. He came to play. This wasn’t just a matter of someone saying okay, what can I get away with doing? This was someone who wanted to put on a show. This is someone who wanted his match judged against all other matches on the show, and the show was SummerSlam; it was a pretty damn big event. And he was competitive, competitive with everyone else on the show trying to have the best match of the night, trying to entertain the audience more than any other of the featured attractions.

It says a lot. It’s not someone who’s going ‘Okay, okay just tell me what I need to know and hopefully I won’t, I’ll try not to screw it up.’ This was someone who came to compete with it with everybody else on the roster. That’s really impressive, that’s someone who wants it. That’s someone who takes this seriously. That’s the one who can go to WWE and say if I hit that one lucky punch, if I become the champion, you got me 365 days a year to promote this thing. Because I’ll be someone that will not be [an embarrassment].

He won’t, he wouldn’t be a David Arquette with the title. He wouldn’t be, it wouldn’t be a disgrace. He takes it very seriously. Now, whether this is the end of Roman’s reign or not, that’s another story. But if by quirk of fate an act of God and disguise have a malice towards the tribal chief and Logan Paul becomes the undisputed champion, he wouldn’t be an unworthy champion.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcription)