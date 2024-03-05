Paul Heyman Described As A “Horrible Human Being” By A Wrestler He Once Represented

As PWMania.com previously noted, longtime WWE personality and former ECW executive Paul Heyman has officially been announced for the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame in Philadelphia, PA.

In a video published to his Twitter account, former WWE star Ryback reacted to the news.

Ryback, who used to be represented by Heyman on television, stated the following:

“Paul Heyman, aka Oswald Cobblepot is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. And I just wanna say personally congratulations to this pizza pie stuffing, fudgesickle pop s***stain, whitey tightey wearing sloth of a human being. Paul has made a great career for himself being a lazy, lying, cheating, shortcut-taking, just manipulative horrible human being and he is actually great fit for the WWE Hall of Fame.”

“This whole thing seems very rushed and it just makes you wonder, with everything going on with WWE and Vince McMahon’s lawsuit with Brock Lesnar’s involvement and Lesnar with Paul Heyman, it just makes you kinda think, doesn’t it? And Paul, just know that The Big Guy Ryback thinks you’re a Grade A piece of s*** and you’re not nearly as good on the microphone as they think you are.”