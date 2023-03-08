Paul Heyman Describes His Relationship With Roman Reigns As “Spiritually Orgasmic”

Paul Heyman recently spoke with Jimmy Traina of SI.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Heyman commented on his work with the unified WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns:

“Spiritually orgasmic. I often say the relationship, when you work with somebody so closely behind the scenes in the pursuit of doing something that can garner this type of critical acclaim, that the pursuit has to be so transparent and so open with one another that in a completely non-sexual way, you’re far more intimate with that person than you are with your own family. Because in order to reach those levels, you have to expose your own vulnerabilities, your own fears, and your own concerns.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingInc.com for the transcription)