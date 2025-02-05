Paul Heyman Discusses His Backstage Role In The WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman appeared on the Sports Media podcast with Richard Deitsch to discuss various topics, including his backstage role in the company and his contributions to The Bloodline storyline.

Heyman said, “The contributions to The Bloodline storyline that I am allowed by Paul Levesque satisfy a lot of my wrestling needs. I also get to work on a weekly basis with a lot of talent that come to me with loosely written scripts for what is expected of them on this week’s RAW or SmackDown. When I sit with a Bron Breakker, what’s the concept here, this is the concept, okay, how would you approach that concept, I don’t care how Bronson Rechsteiner would approach that concept, how would Bron Breakker approach it, don’t talk to me as Bronson Rechsteiner, talk to me as Bron Breakker. As he’s talking, Bron Breakker formulates that opinion and we end up writing it together. The same can be said for Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, GUNTHER, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk or anybody else that I will sit down with on a Monday or Friday and help them find their voice in the methods they are being tasked to convey to the audience.

In doing that, I do spend most of my Monday’s and Friday’s writing, let alone the long-term writing that goes into the uber-intricate Bloodline stories. I find two days a week, from noon on, and even during the show, I’m sitting there with talent. It’s not really re-writing, it’s writing because here is the concept as the company sees it, but it’s not written in their voice, we find their voice together. When they walk away from me, hopefully they are walking away with their character and persona truly understanding what they are selling, whether it’s a match, a concept, a vision, or just the scene itself. I can’t tell you that I miss writing, because I actually think I’m doing as much writing now as I have in the past, it’s just not 11 segments for SmackDown or 16 segments for RAW in a fully fleshed-out script that needs to be proofread and commercials added and time breaks, it’s a different style of writing and it goes along with the fact that I’m collaborating with these talents, because I’m following the lead being set by Paul Levesque who runs the division and the storytelling aspect in a most collaborative effort.”

